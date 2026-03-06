Inmates become hardened: Punjab and Haryana High Court grants bail to NDPS accused after 23 months custody

Punjab and Haryana high Court granted bail to the applicant. (Image generated using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted bail to a man in a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act over delay in conclusion of trial observing that the danger of unjustified imprisonment was that inmates would be more likely to be hardened rather than reformed.

Justice Manisha Batra on February 26 allowed the second bail plea filed by the accused and ordered his release on bail.

“The danger of unjustified imprisonment is that inmates are more likely to be hardened rather than reformed,” the court held while granting bail to the accused.