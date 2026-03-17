No guilt but no pay? No way: 25 years on, Punjab and Haryana High Court restores back wages to clerk exonerated thrice

Noting that the petitioner is not at fault for the administrative lapse in concluding the inquiry, the Punjab and Haryana High Court termed the authority’s action arbitrary. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Observing that denying salary is a grave injustice, particularly when the petitioner was exonerated in criminal proceedings and other inquiries, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has quashed an order denying full back wages to a municipal corporation clerk suspended for over a decade.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar ruled that denying salary to an employee in such circumstances amounts to an unlawful penalty.

Justice Harpreet Singh Brar stated that any decision arrived at by any authority must be based on reasons. Justice Harpreet Singh Brar stated that any decision arrived at by any authority must be based on reasons.

“Denial of salary for the said period, particularly when he stands exonerated in both the criminal proceedings and the departmental inquiries, would result in grave injustice,” the high court said on March 10.