‘No criminal intent’: Punjab and Haryana High Court grants pre-arrest bail to SGPC ex-official in missing saroops case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court found that the FIR was not lodged by the SGPC, which is the body entrusted with the management of Sikh religious affairs. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: In a case triggering widespread concern over the disappearance of 328 sacred saroops (holy books) of the Guru Granth Sahib, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted anticipatory bail to a former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) official.

Justice Manisha Batra was hearing the plea of Manjit Singh and observed that his alleged role was confined only to negligence and not to any misappropriation or disrespect to holy saroops.

The petitioner is stated to have clean antecedents and has expressed his willingness to join the investigation, Justice Manisha Batra noted. The petitioner is stated to have clean antecedents and has expressed his willingness to join the investigation, Justice Manisha Batra noted.

“The allegations do not prima facie indicate that he was involved in any act of misappropriation or that he committed any form of disrespect to holy saroops of Shri Guru Granth Sahib Ji. Rather, the allegations are confined only to the negligence and not to any act of misappropriation or criminal intent,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court said in its March 27 order.