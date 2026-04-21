No ‘second class heirs’: Punjab and Haryana High Court blocks tribal custom of denying property to widows

A bare perusal of the pleadings would show that the case is based on an alleged ‘customary’ law pertaining to the Meo tribe in Nuh, the court observed. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Reaffirming gender equality, the Punjab and Haryana High Court upheld a widow’s right to her deceased husband’s property, ruling that any customary law, such as those historically applied to the Meo tribe, which seeks to discriminate between the male and female legal heirs, cannot be enforced by any civil court once the Constitution came into effect.

Justice Nidhi Gupta was dealing with a plea of a man who identified himself as the brother and nearest male collateral (relative) of the deceased man and challenged the civil court order regarding the property in favour of the man’s widow.