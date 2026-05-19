‘Not by choice’: Punjab and Haryana High Court orders release of medical dues to retired employee for treatment amid Covid

The petitioner’s counsel asserted that a government employee is entitled to reimbursement of medical expenditure during his lifetime and no fetters can be placed upon the right. (AI-generated image)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Observing that a retired high court employee had shifted his wife to a private hospital during the Covid-19 pandemic “not by choice or luxury” but out of necessity, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed authorities to release the remaining Rs 1.86 lakh towards reimbursement of the medical expenses.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari was hearing the plea filed by Vidya Parkash Gupta, a retired superintendent of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, and observed that the authorities’ action in denying the full medical claim was “preposterous.”

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari emphasised that a legal wrong cannot exist without there being a legal remedy. Justice Kuldeep Tiwari emphasised that a legal wrong cannot exist without there being a legal remedy.

“In the wake of the position sketched out above, this court has come to the conclusion that the petitioner had shifted his wife to a private hospital under exceptional circumstances and not by choice or for luxury. Hence, the issue is answered in favour of the petitioner,” the May 13 order read.