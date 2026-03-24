MBBS exam ‘scam’: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court quashed expulsion of students at Rohtak Medical University

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has set aside the expulsion of some MBBS students from Pt B D Sharma University of Health Sciences in Rohtak and underlined the “patent violation of the principles of natural justice“. They were allegedly involved in a large-scale examination scam.

Justice Kuldeep Tiwari was dealing with the plea of expelled students whose alleged roles were characterised as “grave irregularities” in the conduct and evaluation of MBBS examinations at the university.

“The Vice Chancellor, without affording the petitioner any opportunity of hearing and without furnishing copies of the recommendations of the board of discipline and the report of the handwriting expert, proceeded to pass the impugned order solely based on the record and the recommendations placed before him,” the court said on March 20.