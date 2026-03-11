‘27 absences, no bail’: Punjab and Haryana High Court slams accused for creating ‘artificial’ delay in Ludhiana blast trial

In the entirety of facts and circumstances, the appellant is neither entitled to bail on merits nor on delay in custody, the court held. (Image is generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court denied bail to a man allegedly involved with Pakistan-based smugglers in the 2021 Ludhiana District Court bomb blast case, holding that the repeated absence of defence counsel on 27 out of 32 occasions is a deliberate conspiracy.

A bench of justices Anoop Chitkara and Sukhvinder Kaur was hearing the man’s plea challenging the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court’s decision to deny him bail.

There is evidence of the appellant's involvement with Pakistan-based smugglers and the recovery of large amounts of ammunition from them, the court said.

The court noted, in its order on March 7, that in cases that affect multiple accused, the one with a weaker case artificially delays the matter to attract the right to a speedy trial guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India.