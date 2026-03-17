‘No anti-India activity’: Punjab and Haryana High Court’s bail rider for man in custody for 7 years over Khalistani links

The Punjab and Haryana High Court found the accused’s custody duration “excessive” for a pre-trial period, particularly when the recovery did not include physical arms. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Observing that the accused had undertaken not to indulge in anti-India activity and not cross the permissible limits of free speech and expression, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently granted bail to an accused who allegedly pasted posters and banners containing the words “Khalistan Zindabad” and “Khalistan Referendum 2020”.

Justices Anoop Chitkara and Sukhvinder Kaur allowed the appeal filed by Sukhmandar Singh, noting that he has been in custody for seven years, two months and 22 days.

The high court found this duration “excessive” for a pre-trial period, particularly when the recovery was limited to digital data rather than physical arms.