Court hall crunch at Punjab and Haryana High Court: 69 halls for 85 sanctioned strength of judges

The figures showed that while the HC faces a shortage of court halls, the district judiciary has 31 court halls against a sanctioned strength of 30 judicial officers.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhJul 31, 2026 09:09 PM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court infrastructureThe Punjab and Haryana High Court has 131 lawyers’ chambers, while the district courts have 440 lawyers' chambers. (File photo)
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The Punjab and Haryana High Court has only 69 court halls and 64 residential units for a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, said the Union Ministry of Law and Justice in the Lok Sabha. The number of court halls exposes a significant infrastructure gap, and the residential units are well below the sanctioned strength.

The ministry’s reply also revealed that Chandigarh has not received any financial assistance under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Development of Infrastructure Facilities for the judiciary during the last five years. This was because no proposal seeking augmentation of judicial infrastructure was received from the Union Territory Administration.

Consequently, no judicial infrastructure was created in Chandigarh under the scheme during this period.

The figures showed that while the HC faces a shortage of court halls, the district judiciary has 31 court halls against a sanctioned strength of 30 judicial officers. However, it has only 29 residential units. The High Court has 131 lawyers’ chambers, while the district courts have 440 lawyers’ chambers.

The Centre informed the Parliament that only three residential units for High Court judges were completed in Chandigarh during the last five years.

Replying to a question by Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari, the Ministry said the responsibility for developing infrastructure for district and subordinate courts primarily rests with the states and the Union Territories. The Centre extends financial assistance under the scheme whenever proposals are received.

“The primary responsibility for development of infrastructure facilities for District and Subordinate Courts rests with the State Governments/UTs. However, to augment the resources of States/UTs, the Central Government has been implementing since 1993-94 a Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for the Development of Infrastructure Facilities for Judiciary in the District and Subordinate Courts. Under the CSS, financial assistance is provided to the States/UTs in the prescribed fund sharing pattern. The Scheme covers five components, namely, Court Halls, Residential Units for Judicial Officers, Lawyers’ Halls, Toilet Complexes and Digital Computer Rooms. High Courts are not covered under the ambit of the above Scheme,” the reply mentioned.

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The Ministry also said to improve judicial efficiency and reduce pendency, initiatives such as the Phase-III e-Courts Project, e-filing, virtual courts, video conferencing facilities, and one Fast Track Special Court for POCSO and rape cases have been implemented in Chandigarh.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

 

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