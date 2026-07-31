Court hall crunch at Punjab and Haryana High Court: 69 halls for 85 sanctioned strength of judges

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has 131 lawyers’ chambers, while the district courts have 440 lawyers' chambers. (File photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has only 69 court halls and 64 residential units for a sanctioned strength of 85 judges, said the Union Ministry of Law and Justice in the Lok Sabha. The number of court halls exposes a significant infrastructure gap, and the residential units are well below the sanctioned strength.

The ministry’s reply also revealed that Chandigarh has not received any financial assistance under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) for Development of Infrastructure Facilities for the judiciary during the last five years. This was because no proposal seeking augmentation of judicial infrastructure was received from the Union Territory Administration.