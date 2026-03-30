How wife’s loan became husband’s burden: Punjab and Haryana High Court tells them to pay up Rs 5.7 crore, undergo 1-year jail

The accused, Sunaina Chauhan, allegedly requested the complainant, Sanjeev Chugh, for a loan of Rs 2.50 crore, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Observing that a husband cannot evade liability after issuing cheques for his wife’s debt, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld a couple’s conviction in a Rs 2.07 crore loan dispute case and directed them to pay Rs 5.75 crore, besides undergoing rigorous imprisonment of one year.

Justice Subhas Mehla was hearing the revision petition of the couple challenging the previous court’s order of rigorous imprisonment of one and a half years along with a total compensation of Rs 5.75 crore.

Justice Subhas Mehla said the filing of two separate complaints was necessary in the matter, considering the distinct nature of the cheques involved. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Subhas Mehla said the filing of two separate complaints was necessary in the matter, considering the distinct nature of the cheques involved. (Image enhanced using AI)

“It is not a case where liability is being imputed upon Rakesh Chauhan (husband) merely by virtue of his marital relationship with Sunaina Chauhan; rather, it is a case where he consciously and voluntarily assumed such liability by issuing the cheques in question towards the discharge of his wife’s debt,” the high court said in its March 27 order.