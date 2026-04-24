Homemaker’s job multifarious: Punjab and Haryana High Court hikes accident payout to Rs 16.9 lakh over woman’s death

The housewife renders multifarious services for the family, including that of cooking, housekeeping and so on, the Punjab and Haryana High Court pointed out. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Enhancing the compensation to the kin of a woman who died after sustaining injuries in a 2009 motor vehicle accident, the Punjab and Haryana High Court emphasised that the notional income of a homemaker needs to be considered, keeping in mind the multifarious services rendered by her, including cooking and emotional support to the family.

Justice Harkesh Manuja was dealing with a batch of petitions filed by the kin of the woman and two others who had been injured in the accident, challenging the payout awarded by the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT). The court enhanced the woman’s compensation from Rs 4.55 lakh to Rs 16.92 lakh.