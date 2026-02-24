No back wages for university staffer who quit ‘under protest’ to join 1986 Janta party stir: Punjab and Haryana High Court

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has denied back wages to former Haryana Agricultural University research assistant who resigned under protest in 1987. (Image generated using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the plea of a former research assistant of Haryana Agricultural University (HAU) who had sought back wages for the time he remained out of service following his resignation in 1987 after participating in Janta Party protests in Haryana in 1986.

Justice Namit Kumar heard the plea of one Bhag Singh Arya, who had challenged the trial court order, rejecting his wages for the period he remained out of service following his resignation over his involvement in the political protest during the service.

The university had alleged that he did not work during the period in question, and his claim is liable to be rejected in view of the settled proposition of law, ‘no work no pay’ for the period he remained out of service.