Punjab and Haryana High Court flags surge in ‘fake sureties’: Denies pre-arrest bail to man for using forged Aadhaar card
Fake surety bail case: The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing the pre-arrest bail application of an accused for allegedly furnishing forged documents to stand surety for securing bail of another person.
5 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 19, 2026 11:06 AM IST
Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that granting an anticipatory bail, the court has to maintain a balance between safeguarding individual rights and protecting societal interests. (Image is created using AI)
Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently flagged the surge in fake sureties while rejecting pre-arrest bail of an accused, terming his act of furnishing a fake surety using a fake Aadhaar card and land documents as a “deliberate and calculated fraud” played upon the court.
Justice Rupinderjit Chahal was hearing the plea of the man seeking anticipatory bail in the case of alleged fraud and forgery by impersonating another person to give surety to an accused in another case.
Justice Rupinderjit Chahal noted that the petitioner had moved an application for the grant of anticipatory bail but was dismissed by the trial court in November 2025. (Image is enhanced using AI)
“Furnishing a fake surety is not a minor lapse…It is observed that the number of cases in which fake sureties are being furnished in bail matters is on the rise, and this needs to be curbed,” the court said in its February 13 order.
The high court termed the petitioner’s alleged act of furnishing a fake surety as a “deliberate and calculated fraud” upon the court, suggesting an intention to “misuse the judicial process” for securing liberty.
Serious allegations, name in FIR
The accused allegedly attempted to secure bail for one, Jony, based on a fake Aadhar Card and land record of another person, called Iqbal Singh, and actively participated in the crime.
After lodging of FIR, the petitioner, apprehending her arrest, moved an application for the grant of anticipatory bail, which was dismissed by the trial court in November 2025.
The allegations against the petitioner are serious in nature, and he is specifically named in the FIR as well as in the disclosure statement of co-accused Jagjeet Singh.
While considering the petition for anticipatory bail, it is required to consider the overall nature of the offence and accusation against the accused, the manner of occurrence, the gravity of the offence and the potential impact of granting pre-arrest protection at the given stage.
Granting anticipatory bail with such allegations, at this preliminary stage, would not be justified as it may affect the course of fair investigation and undermine the seriousness of the alleged act.
Considering the gravity of the allegations levelled against him, the custodial interrogation of the petitioner is necessary for an effective investigation into the matter.
While considering a plea for grant of anticipatory bail, the court has to maintain a balance between safeguarding individual rights and protecting societal interests.
The court should consider all the aspects like the magnitude and nature of the offence, the role attributed to the accused, the need for fair and free investigation and the deeper and wider impact of such alleged iniquities on society.
There is no merit in the petition considering the case in hand.
The custodial interrogation of the petitioner is necessary for effective investigation.
Petitioner’s submission: Disclosure statement not admissible
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Balraj Singh Sandhu argued that his client has neither forged any document nor submitted any document before the court.
He further argued that the petitioner was not present in the courtroom on the date in qusetion.
Sandhu further pointed out that the petitioner has been nominated as an accused only based on the disclosure statement made by co-accused Jagjit Singh.
He emphasised that apart from the disclosure statement, there is no other evidence placed on record to connect his client with the offence in question.
He further added that the disclosure statement of the co-accused during his custodial interrogation is not admissible and prayed for the pre-arrest bail of his client.
Sandhu also pointed out that the petitioner has clean antecedents, as he is not involved in any other case and is ready and willing to join the investigation as and when called upon to do so by the investigating agency.
State’s submission: Active participation
State’s counsel, additional advocate general Mohit Chaudhary, opposed the prayer for grant of anticipatory bail and argued that the allegations levelled against the petitioner are serious in nature.
He further added that the petitioner has been specifically named in the FIR and was also named in the disclosure statement of co-accused Jagjeet Singh, and as per his disclosure statement, the petitioner, along with other co-accused, conspired to fraudulently secure bail of one Jony based on a fake Aadhar Card and the land record of another person, Iqbal Singh.
Chaudhary emphasised the active participation of the petitioner in the crime and submitted that his custodial interrogation is required for a fair and proper investigation in the matter.
Richa Sahay is a Legal Correspondent for The Indian Express, where she focuses on simplifying the complexities of the Indian judicial system. A law postgraduate, she leverages her advanced legal education to bridge the gap between technical court rulings and public understanding, ensuring that readers stay informed about the rapidly evolving legal landscape.
Expertise
Advanced Legal Education: As a law postgraduate, Richa possesses the academic depth required to interpret intricate statutes and constitutional nuances. Her background allows her to provide more than just summaries; she offers context-driven analysis of how legal changes impact the average citizen.
Specialized Beat: She operates at the intersection of law and public policy, focusing on:
Judicial Updates: Providing timely reports on orders from the Supreme Court of India and various High Courts.
Legal Simplification: Translating dense "legalese" into accessible, engaging narratives without sacrificing factual accuracy.
Legislative Changes: Monitoring new bills, amendments, and regulatory shifts that shape Indian society. ... Read More