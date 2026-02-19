Punjab and Haryana High Court flags surge in ‘fake sureties’: Denies pre-arrest bail to man for using forged Aadhaar card

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court observed that granting an anticipatory bail, the court has to maintain a balance between safeguarding individual rights and protecting societal interests. (Image is created using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently flagged the surge in fake sureties while rejecting pre-arrest bail of an accused, terming his act of furnishing a fake surety using a fake Aadhaar card and land documents as a “deliberate and calculated fraud” played upon the court.

Justice Rupinderjit Chahal was hearing the plea of the man seeking anticipatory bail in the case of alleged fraud and forgery by impersonating another person to give surety to an accused in another case.

Justice Rupinderjit Chahal noted that the petitioner had moved an application for the grant of anticipatory bail but was dismissed by the trial court in November 2025. (Image is enhanced using AI) Justice Rupinderjit Chahal noted that the petitioner had moved an application for the grant of anticipatory bail but was dismissed by the trial court in November 2025. (Image is enhanced using AI)

“Furnishing a fake surety is not a minor lapse…It is observed that the number of cases in which fake sureties are being furnished in bail matters is on the rise, and this needs to be curbed,” the court said in its February 13 order.