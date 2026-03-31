‘Residents equal across state’: Why Punjab and Haryana High Court overruled a locality’s objection to mobile tower

The Punjab and Haryana High Court found that the authority concerned, under local influence, proposed cancellation of permission already granted for the tower. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court mobile tower ruling: Holding that the residents of one locality cannot claim a higher standard of health protection compared to others across the state, the Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside the cancellation of permission for a mobile tower in Faridabad, finding it to be influenced by one or more residents of the locality.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal was hearing the plea of Saral Mobile Project Services Pvt Ltd, which challenged the previous order of cancellation of the permission for the tower.

“Need for protection of the health of residents of any particular locality is not different from that of the entire state. All the residents are equal, whether residing in a particular sector of a particular city or anywhere else,” the high court said in its March 24 order.