‘Major’ fraud: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to man who posed as Army officer, cheated woman of Rs 4 lakh

Punjab and Haryana High Court fake Army ‘Major’ ruling: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the bail plea of a man accused of masquerading as an “Army Major” to defraud job seekers and a woman on the pretext of marriage.

Justice Mandeep Pannu was hearing a bail plea by a man in the case allegedly involving impersonation, cheating, and destruction of evidence.

Justice Mandeep Pannu heard the matter on March 5.

“The antecedents of the petitioner, as reflected from the record, prima facie indicate a pattern of conduct adopting the same modus operandi of impersonating an Army officer to cheat unsuspecting persons,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court said on March 5.