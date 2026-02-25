Punjab and Haryana High Court rules 13-year-old student ‘skilled worker’, hikes accident payout to family by 400%

The Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced 13-year-old’s 2006 accident compensation from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 7.6 lakh. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court skilled worker ruling: Noting that a 13-year-old student’s income should be calculated based on the prevailing “skilled worker” minimum wage, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently enhanced the compensation awarded to the family of a boy who died in a motor vehicle accident in 2006.

Punjab and Haryana High Court’s Justice Alka Sarin was hearing a plea of the boy’s family against the order of the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Ambala, awarding a lump sum compensation of Rs 1.50 lakh to them.

While revising the compensation from Rs 1.50 lakh to Rs 7.60 lakh, the Punjab and Haryana High Court said, “The deceased was a young boy of 13 years of age and was a student, hence, his income ought to have been assessed as per the minimum wage as applicable to a skilled worker.”