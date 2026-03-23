Punjab and Haryana High Court relaxes wearing of gowns for lawyers till October

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently issued a notice notifying relaxation of dress code whereby wearing of gowns has been dispensed with.

“It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that wearing of gowns in this Court has been ordered to be dispensed with from 17.03.2026 to 26.10.2026,” the notice signed by Assistant Registrar (Rules) for Registrar General read.

Kerala High Court

Earlier, considering the sweltering heat, the Kerala High Court had published a notice relaxing dress code for the advocates in the state.

According to the notice issued by the registrar general of the court, wearing of black coat and gown will be optional for advocates appearing in the district courts and for the advocates appearing in the High Court wearing of gown will be optional.