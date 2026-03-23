Punjab and Haryana High Court relaxes wearing of gowns for lawyers till October

“It is hereby notified for information of all concerned that wearing of gowns in this Court has been ordered to be dispensed with from 17.03.2026 to 26.10.2026,” the notice signed by Assistant Registrar (Rules) for Registrar General read.
Kerala High Court
Earlier, considering the sweltering heat, the Kerala High Courthad published a notice relaxing dress code for the advocates in the state.
According to the notice issued by the registrar general of the court, wearing of black coat and gown will be optional for advocates appearing in the district courts and for the advocates appearing in the High Court wearing of gown will be optional.
The decision was taken after the Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association had requested to issue appropriate orders dispensing with dress code during summer season considering the sweltering weather.
“The Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association vide reference cited has requested to issue appropriate orders dispensing with dress code during this Summer considering the sweltering weather and the difficulties faced by the Advocate community across the State. The Honourable the Chief Justice, after considering the same, has decided as follows:-
i) For the advocates appearing in the courts in the district judiciary, wearing of black coat and gown will be optional.
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ii) For the advocates appearing in the high court, wearing of gown will be optional,” the notice read.
Under the Advocates Act, 1961, the Bar Council of India is empowered to prescribe rules on “the form of dresses or robes to be worn by advocates, having regard to the climatic conditions, appearing before any court or tribunal”.
The Bar Council of India Rules, 1975 (BCI Rules), contain dress code rules to ensure that advocates appear “sober and dignified”.
According to the BCI rules, the dress code for male advocates includes- Black buttoned up coat, chapkan, achkan, black sherwani and white bands with advocates gowns, a black open breast coat, white shirt, white collar, stiff or soft, and white bands with advocates’ gowns. In either cases wear long trousers (white, black, striped or grey) or dhoti excluding jeans provided further that in Courts other than the Supreme Court, High Courts, District Courts, Sessions Courts or City Civil Courts, a black tie may be worn instead of bands.
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For female advocates- (a) black full sleeve jacket or blouse, white collar stiff or soft, with white bands and Advocates ‘Gowns. White blouse, with or without collar, with white bands and with a black open breasted coat.
OR
(b) sarees or long skirts (white or black or any mellow or subdued colour without any print or design) or flare (white, black or black striped or grey) or Punjabi dress Churidar Kurta or Salwar Kurta with or without dupatta (white or black) or traditional dress with black coat and bands.
Ashish Shaji is a Senior Sub-Editor at The Indian Express, where he specializes in legal journalism. Combining a formal education in law with years of editorial experience, Ashish provides authoritative coverage and nuanced analysis of court developments and landmark judicial decisions for a national audience.
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