Non-recovery of dowry items no ground to deny anticipatory bail to husband: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Whether the dowry articles were entrusted to the estranged husband would be determined during the trial, the Punjab and Haryana High Court clarified. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Holding that an anticipatory bail cannot be cancelled simply because dowry articles have not been recovered, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently dismissed a plea filed by a wife seeking cancellation of pre-arrest bail granted to her estranged husband, an Army man, in a dowry harassment case.

Justice Shalini Singh Nagpal clarified that bail is a matter of liberty, and once granted, it cannot be withdrawn on “mere asking” or for purposes of recovery, which is a matter for trial.

“Prosecuting agency has not sought cancellation of bail for violation of any condition. Law does not permit cancellation of anticipatory bail for non-recovery of dowry articles,” the Punjab and Haryana High Court said in its April 2 order.