‘Single parenting is arduous task’: Punjab and Haryana High Court moved husband’s divorce plea 90km away to Faridabad

The marriage between the parties had taken place on October 18, 2022, and a son was born from the estranged marriage on September 3, 2023. (Image generated using AI)

Highlighting that single parenting is an arduous task, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently allowed a wife’s plea to transfer the divorce case filed by her husband to the competent court in Faridabad, where she resides with the child.

While hearing the wife’s transfer plea, Justice Archana Puri noted the 90 km distance between Ferozepur Jhirka, where the husband had filed a divorce case, and Faridabad, where the wife resided, and all related cases were pending, and allowed the case to be transferred to Faridabad.

“The most weighing factor to be considered in the present case, is about the applicant taking care of her child, while she herself has no source of earning. Definitely, doing singular parenting must be an arduous task for the applicant,” the May 1 order noted.