Liberty yes, but one can’t subvert justice: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to man in Rs 1.89 crore public funds ‘scam’

Works worth around Rs 1.89 crore were allotted to firms controlled by a contractor without following tender procedures, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Noting that an individual’s liberty and dignity must be held high, but no one can be permitted to subvert and cause devolution in the process of justice, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of an accountant implicated in a multi-crore corruption scandal involving the Integrated Cooperative Development Project (ICDP).

Justice Sumeet Goel ruled that the petitioner failed to demonstrate any substantial change in circumstances since his first bail application was rejected in January 2026, and further characterised the petitioner’s conduct as an evasion of the legal process.

Justice Sumeet Goel characterised the petitioner’s conduct as an evasion of the legal process. Justice Sumeet Goel characterised the petitioner’s conduct as an evasion of the legal process.

“While liberty and dignity of an individual must be held high, no one can be permitted to subvert and cause devolution in the process of justice,” the high court said on March 11.