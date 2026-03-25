Fake Supreme Court warrant, ‘ED officer’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to man in Rs 54 lakh ‘digital arrest’ scam
The case pertains to a large-scale cyber fraud involving the impersonation of public officials and a ‘digital arrest’ scam by faking arrest warrants and orders, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted.
Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Observing that the “digital arrest” modus operandi reflects a well-planned conspiracy, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the bail plea of an accused in a case involving the impersonation of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.
Justice Sumeet Goel was hearing the plea of an accused who impersonated a high-ranking officer from the Directorate of Enforcement, Mumbai, and defrauded a couple of Rs 54.26 lakh through an orchestrated cyber fraud.
Justice Sumeet Goel said the court must weigh the potential danger of bail undermining the administration of justice.
“The modus operandi reflects a well-planned conspiracy, on the pretext of a fake digital arrest, the accused have duped the complainant and his wife for a substantial amount,” read the order dated March 20.
The court added that during the investigation, it was found that the fraud had been carried out using multiple bank accounts and fake identities.
Alleged fraud, modus operandi
The case originated from a complaint by Ramesh Bhavri, who alleged that he and his wife were duped of Rs 54.26 lakh through an orchestrated cyber fraud.
The fraudsters reportedly contacted the victims, impersonating a high-ranking officer from Mumbai ED and falsely claiming that an account in the complainant’s name was involved in money laundering.
According to the complainant, the caller falsely informed them that a bank account had been opened in his name in Canara Bank, Mahim branch, Mumbai, for money laundering, and an arrest warrant had been issued.
The impersonator had sent a forged arrest warrant of the Supreme Court on WhatsApp and threatened a “digital arrest” unless funds were transferred for verification.
Under extreme fear, the complainant transferred a huge amount of money into the multiple bank accounts provided by the fraudsters.
Financial trail, petitioner’s defence
While the petitioner was not named in the initial First Information Report (FIR), the investigators traced a substantial portion of the defrauded money to a bank account maintained under the name “M/s Bharat Electronics and Enterprises,” which the prosecution alleges is jointly operated by the petitioner.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Akash Mehra argued that his client had been in custody since June 24, 2025, and that the trial was progressing at a “snail’s pace”.
The defence further contended that the case relied on inadmissible disclosure statements and that the material witnesses, the complainant and his wife, did not attribute any specific role to the petitioner during their examination in the lower court.
The contentions raised by counsel for the petitioner were available to the petitioner at the time when the first petition for the grant of bail was dismissed.
As such, no fresh substantial change in the circumstances has been brought forward, which would indicate that the petitioner is entitled to maintain his second petition for the grant of regular bail.
For maintaining a second bail petition, it is sine qua non (indispensable) to bring forth a change in circumstances.
However, since the first regular bail petition was dismissed as withdrawn and there was no adjudication on the merits, this court deems it appropriate to decide the instant one on the merits as well.
The grant of bail falls within the discretionary domain of the court; however, such discretion must be exercised in a judicious and principled manner, ensuring it aligns with established legal precedents and the interest of justice.
The court must assess the likelihood of the accused absconding or evading the due process of law, the probability of the offence being repeated, and any reasonable apprehension of the accused tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses.
Additionally, the character, antecedents, financial means, societal standing, and overall conduct of the accused play a crucial role.
The court must weigh the potential danger of bail undermining the administration of justice or thwarting its due course.
The present case pertains to a large-scale cyber fraud involving impersonation of public official(s) and regarding digital arrest by faking the identity of the ED, fake arrest warrants, and orders.
According to the prosecution’s case, the complainant and his wife have received calls from a person impersonating an ED officer, who threatened them with arrest in a money laundering case and induced them to transfer money for verification purposes.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More