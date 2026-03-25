Fake Supreme Court warrant, ‘ED officer’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to man in Rs 54 lakh ‘digital arrest’ scam

The complaint by Ramesh Bhavri alleged that he and his wife were duped of Rs 54.26 lakh through an orchestrated cyber fraud that involved accusations of money laundering. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Observing that the “digital arrest” modus operandi reflects a well-planned conspiracy, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the bail plea of an accused in a case involving the impersonation of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials.

Justice Sumeet Goel was hearing the plea of an accused who impersonated a high-ranking officer from the Directorate of Enforcement, Mumbai, and defrauded a couple of Rs 54.26 lakh through an orchestrated cyber fraud.

Justice Sumeet Goel said the court must weigh the potential danger of bail undermining the administration of justice. Justice Sumeet Goel said the court must weigh the potential danger of bail undermining the administration of justice.

“The modus operandi reflects a well-planned conspiracy, on the pretext of a fake digital arrest, the accused have duped the complainant and his wife for a substantial amount,” read the order dated March 20.