Punjab and Haryana High Court denies pre-arrest bail to cop, says senior’s orders can’t dilute allegations

The Punjab and Haryana High Court denied an anticipatory bail to the constable. (AI-generated image)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently denied anticipatory bail to a constable allegedly involved in a corruption case, holding that even if he acted on the directions of a senior officer, it would not “dilute” the allegations against him.

Justice Jasjit Singh Bedi was hearing an anticipatory bail application filed by constable Dushyant, who is accused of demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2.5 lakh in connection with a fake ghee case.

“Even if the petitioner was acting at the behest of the senior officer, namely, Inspector Arun Kumar, the same would not in any manner dilute the allegation levelled against the petitioner,” the April 16 order read.