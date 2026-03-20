‘Trafficking under garb of US migration’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to agent who cheated man of Rs 11 lakh

Individuals involved in such organised deceit must be dealt with firmly under the law, leaving no room for leniency, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted. (File Photo)

Punjab and Haryana High Court: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a plea for pre-arrest bail filed by a man accused of defrauding a complainant under the guise of facilitating legal migration to the United States.

Justice Sumeet Goel emphasised that such fraudulent activities strike at the “very fabric of social trust” and often constitute organised human trafficking.

Justice Sumeet Goel noted that such fraudulent activities not only cause severe financial and emotional distress but also undermine the integrity of lawful immigration systems. Justice Sumeet Goel noted that such fraudulent activities not only cause severe financial and emotional distress but also undermine the integrity of lawful immigration systems.

“The offence in question does not merely involve financial deceit but strikes at the very fabric of social trust, involving elements of human trafficking and cross-border immigration fraud, which are not only grave in nature but also have far-reaching consequences on public order,” the court said on March 17.