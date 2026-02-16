Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to suspended Punjab DIG Bhullar in corruption case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Monday dismissed the regular bail application of suspended Punjab Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Harcharan Singh Bhullar, who has been in judicial custody since his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a high-profile bribery case.
Bhullar, arrested on October 16, 2025, from his office in Mohali, is accused of accepting bribes through intermediaries. Raids on his premises reportedly yielded over Rs 7 crore in cash along with other valuables. A separate disproportionate assets case is also under investigation by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau.
The suspended officer approached the high court on January 9, after a special CBI court in Chandigarh rejected his bail plea on January 2. In his petition, Bhullar argued that the CBI had completed its investigation and filed the final chargesheet on December 3, 2025, eliminating the need for further custodial interrogation. He emphasised that most prosecution witnesses are official personnel or the protected complainant, reducing any risk of tampering, and noted that no bribe money was directly recovered from him.
The high court, however, found these contentions insufficient and rejected the plea, ensuring Bhullar continues to remain lodged in Model Jail (Burail).
Prior to this, Bhullar’s attempts for relief met setbacks at multiple levels: a CBI court denied default bail in a related disproportionate assets matter in December 2025, the high court refused to stay CBI proceedings, and the Supreme Court declined interim bail or intervention in the same month.
Bhullar’s defence has previously maintained that references to “seva-pani” (a Punjabi term for hospitality) in intercepted communications were misconstrued as demands for bribes. The CBI has strongly opposed his release, citing the gravity of economic offences involving a senior police officer and potential influence on the probe.
Bhullar, son of a former Punjab DGP, remains in jail as investigations and trial proceed.
Maya Hawke, star of Stranger Things, tied the knot with musician Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine's Day. The small wedding was attended by famous guests and the Stranger Things cast, following the show's final season. The couple's love for music brought them together, with Christian producing Maya's albums and Maya lending her vocals to his.