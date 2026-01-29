Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail in Rs 1.15 cr cyber fraud case, calls cybercrime a ‘growing menace’

Punjab Haryana High Court News: The Punjab and Haryana High Court noted that the complainant allegedly lost Rs 1.15 crore while trading in shares through the Zerodha App. (Image is created using AI)

Punjab Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently refused bail to an accused in a cyber-fraud case, observing that cyber criminals are increasingly using “sophisticated methods” to target public persons and institutions, and that such crimes are on the rise and have become a “growing menace” in today’s digital age.

Justice Manisha Batra highlighted that a “stringent approach” is required to deter cybercrime offenders while hearing the bail plea of Mohd. Harun, who sought bail in an alleged cybercrime case where the complainant lost Rs 1.15 crore.

“Cyber criminals are using sophisticated methods to target public persons and institutions,” the court said.