‘Inherently dangerous’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to man after 3 died travelling on bus roof

The Punjab and Haryana High Court was hearing a plea of man seeking bail. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Emphasising that permitting passengers to travel on a bus roof is an “inherently dangerous act”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a bail plea of a man allegedly responsible for a tragic accident that claimed three lives in Amritsar.

Justice Mandeep Pannu was dealing with a plea of a man seeking release from custody following his arrest on November 19, 2025, in connection with an FIR registered under Sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a), 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety ) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

“Prima facie, it is alleged that the petitioner permitted passengers to travel on the roof of the bus, which is an inherently dangerous act, posing a foreseeable risk to human life,” the court said on April 1.