‘Inherently dangerous’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to man after 3 died travelling on bus roof

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Emphasising that permitting passengers to travel on a bus roof is an “inherently dangerous act”, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a bail plea of a man allegedly responsible for a tragic accident that claimed three lives in Amritsar.
Justice Mandeep Pannu was dealing with a plea of a man seeking release from custody following his arrest on November 19, 2025, in connection with an FIR registered under Sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 125(a), 125(b) (act endangering life or personal safety ) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
“Prima facie, it is alleged that the petitioner permitted passengers to travel on the roof of the bus, which is an inherently dangerous act, posing a foreseeable risk to human life,” the court said on April 1.
The order added that such conduct, if proved, may attract ingredients beyond mere negligence.
Case of bus journey and three lost lives
The petitioner, Jgseer Singh, sought bail under Section 483 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Snahita (BNSS), 2023. The case originated from an FIR on October 7, 2025, at the Maqboolpura police station, Amritsar, following a statement by the bus driver.
Justice Mandeep Pannu heard the matter on April 1.
The FIR was registered on the statement of the complainant, Amritpal Singh, who stated that he was driving a bus. It is alleged that the petitioner, who was also connected with the said vehicle, allowed certain passengers to travel on the roof of the bus due to the non-availability of seats.
While the bus was returning, the passengers sitting on the roof struck against a bridge near Alpha One Mall, Amritsar, resulting in the death of three persons and injuries to another.
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Following this, the petititoner was arrested on November 19, 2025, and is presently in custody.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Rhythem Bajaj submitted that the petitioner is innocent and has been falsely implicated in the present case.
He further argued that the petitioner has been in custody for the last about four months, and even though the charges have not yet been framed, the trial is likely to take considerable time.
State’s stand
Representing the state, an additional advocate general, Hardeep Hans, opposed the bail application and submitted that the allegations against the petitioner are serious in nature, involving the loss of three human lives.
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It is contended that the petitioner, being responsible for the vehicle, knowingly permitted passengers to travel on the roof, thereby endangering human life.
It is further submitted that the negligence on the part of the petitioner is grave and has resulted in multiple fatalities. Hr also argued that in case the petitioner is released on bail, there is every likelihood that he may influence the prosecution witnesses.
Culpable homicide v causing death by negligence
At this stage, it cannot be conclusively determined whether the act of the petitioner would fall strictly within the ambit of Section 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) IPC or be confined to Section 304-A (causing death by negligence) IPC, as the same would depend upon the appreciation of evidence to be led during trial.
The distinction between culpable homicide and rash and negligent act involves examination of the degree of knowledge and intention attributable to the accused, which is a matter to be adjudicated upon after the evidence is brought on record.
The allegations in the present case are grave, as three persons have lost their lives and one has sustained injuries.
The charges are yet to be framed, and the complainant is yet to be examined.
At this stage, releasing the petitioner on bail may prejudice the prosecution’s case.
The nature of allegations, the manner in which the occurrence took place, and the resultant fatalities do not persuade this court to extend the concession of regular bail to the petitioner.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More