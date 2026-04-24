Punjab and Haryana High Court cracks whip on illegal Sutlej mining, warns deputy commissioner of personal appearance

In Anandpur Sahib, Ropar, Garhshankar, Nawanshahar, Balachaur, Garhshankar and Chamkaur Sahib, illegal mining in Sutlej and Swan rivers became a major issue during the last Assembly elections. (Representational image/File)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put the Punjab government on notice over large-scale illegal sand mining along the Sutlej River, making it clear that continued inaction will not be tolerated.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by villagers in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, the court Thursday cautioned that failure to comply with its earlier directions could prompt it to ask the deputy commissioner to appear in person with records.

The order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor in the case titled ‘Kashmir Singh and Others vs State of Punjab and Others’.