Punjab and Haryana High Court cracks whip on illegal Sutlej mining, warns deputy commissioner of personal appearance

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has put the Punjab government on notice over large-scale illegal sand mining along the Sutlej River, making it clear that continued inaction will not be tolerated.
Hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by villagers in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, the court Thursday cautioned that failure to comply with its earlier directions could prompt it to ask the deputy commissioner to appear in person with records.
The order was passed by a Division Bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor in the case titled ‘Kashmir Singh and Others vs State of Punjab and Others’.
Background of the case
The petition, filed by residents and panchayat members of villages in Nawanshahr tehsil under Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district, alleges large-scale illegal sand mining in the Sutlej River under the guise of “desilting.” The petitioners, led by Kashmir Singh, claim that illegal mining activities are being carried out in and around villages such as Saidpur Kalan, Kanoon, Phool Makori, Behlur Kalan, and Behlur Khurd.
According to the petition, heavy machinery, including JCBs and excavators, is being used within the active river channel, which is prohibited under environmental norms. The petitioners further allege that overloaded tipper trucks carrying up to 700-800 quintals of sand are regularly plying over the Dhussi embankment – a mud-based flood protection structure not designed for heavy traffic.
Environmental and safety concerns
The plea highlights serious environmental and public safety risks. Continuous movement of heavy vehicles is said to have caused visible weakening and erosion of the embankment, raising fears of a potential breach during the monsoon season. Such a breach, the petition warns, could lead to flooding of nearby villages and agricultural land.
The petition also states that illegal mining is altering the natural flow and structure of the river, increasing long-term flood vulnerability. Residents have complained of noise pollution, sleepless nights, and risk to life due to the movement of overloaded trucks.
Allegations of inaction
Despite a detailed representation submitted on December 21, 2025, to multiple authorities – including the chief minister, chief secretary, and district officials – the petitioners claim no action was taken. A Gram Sabha resolution from Behlur Kalan also flagged misuse of the “Jis Da Khet Us Di Ret” policy, alleging that it is being wrongly invoked to justify riverbed mining rather than the removal of sand from private agricultural fields.
The petition accuses authorities of failing to enforce provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, and the Punjab Minor Mineral Rules, 2013, particularly regarding transportation without valid weighment slips and the absence of regulatory check-posts.
Reliefs sought
The petitioners have sought immediate directions to halt ‘illegal’ sand mining activities in the Sutlej River, stop the movement of heavy vehicles on the Dhussi embankment, appoint a court-appointed commissioner for site inspection, and ensure time-bound disposal of their pending representation.
The matter has now been listed for further hearing on May 19, 2026.