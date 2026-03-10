‘Weeding out dead wood’: Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects ex-cop’s plea against forced retirement over 17 penalties

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Noting that the objective of compulsory retirement of a government servant is to weed out the dead wood to maintain efficiency and initiative in the service, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the writ plea of a former head constable of the Haryana Police.
Justice Jagmohan Bansal was dealing with the former head constable’s plea seeking to set aside his retirement orders upon attaining the age of 55 years.
As per government instructions, an employee should not be retained beyond 55 years if his integrity is found doubtful, Justice Jagmohan Bansal stated.
“The object of compulsorily retirement of a Government servant is to weed out the dead wood to maintain efficiency and initiative in the service, as well as to dispense with the services of those whose integrity is doubtful to preserve purity in the administration,” the court said on March 6.
The order added that, as per government instructions, an employee should not be retained beyond 55 years if his integrity is found doubtful and he has less than 70 per cent good reports in the previous 10 evaluation reports.
Highlighting that the petitioner was found unreliable in many performance evaluations of the last 10 years, and he was awarded major or minor punishments on 17 occasions, the court noted that, considering the overall performance, it cannot be concluded that the department exercised its power arbitrarily or contrary to the rules relating to retirement at the age of 55 years.
Case of compulsory retirement
The petitioner, Pardeep Kumar, challenged an order dated December 4, 2018, which directed his retirement upon reaching the age of 55.
The State of Haryana exercised this power under Rule 9.18(1)(c) of the Punjab Police Rules (PPR), 1934.
The petitioner belongs to the Haryana Police and was holding the rank of head constable.
Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Aditya Yadav submitted that the impugned order has been passed without assigning any reason.
He stated that the petitioner has an unblemished service record of 33 years, and he has more than 70 per cent good Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) during the last 10 years. Thus, he has been wrongfully ordered to retire at the age of 55 years.
Representing the state, additional advocate general, Vivek Chauhan, argued that the reporting authority is the best assessing authority, and it knows act and conduct of its subordinates.
The respondent, by impugned notice/order, retired the petitioner on attaining the age of 55 years.
The said order was passed on April 4, 2018, and a period of more than seven years has passed. Had the impugned order not been passed, the petitioner would have worked for three more years.
He was made to retire in March 2019, as per service rules, the state government may or may not retain an employee beyond 55 years.
The petitioner has already attained the age of 58 years. He must have received a pension during the period, which could be extended beyond 55 years.
The amount of pension is normally 50 per cent of the last drawn pay. As the petitioner has already received 50 per cent of pay without work, there seems to be no reason at this stage to interfere with the impugned order.
Jagriti Rai works with The Indian Express, where she writes from the vital intersection of law, gender, and society. Working on a dedicated legal desk, she focuses on translating complex legal frameworks into relatable narratives, exploring how the judiciary and legislative shifts empower and shape the consciousness of citizens in their daily lives.
Expertise
Socio-Legal Specialization: Jagriti brings a critical, human-centric perspective to modern social debates. Her work focuses on how legal developments impact gender rights, marginalized communities, and individual liberties.
Diverse Editorial Background: With over 4 years of experience in digital and mainstream media, she has developed a versatile reporting style. Her previous tenures at high-traffic platforms like The Lallantop and Dainik Bhaskar provided her with deep insights into the information needs of a diverse Indian audience.
Academic Foundations:
Post-Graduate in Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), India’s premier media training institute.
Master of Arts in Ancient History from Banaras Hindu University (BHU), providing her with the historical and cultural context necessary to analyze long-standing social structures and legal evolutions. ... Read More