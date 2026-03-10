‘Weeding out dead wood’: Punjab and Haryana High Court rejects ex-cop’s plea against forced retirement over 17 penalties

The power to pass an order of premature retirement is an absolute discretion of the competent authority, the Punjab and Haryana High Court held. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court: Noting that the objective of compulsory retirement of a government servant is to weed out the dead wood to maintain efficiency and initiative in the service, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed the writ plea of a former head constable of the Haryana Police.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal was dealing with the former head constable’s plea seeking to set aside his retirement orders upon attaining the age of 55 years.

As per government instructions, an employee should not be retained beyond 55 years if his integrity is found doubtful, Justice Jagmohan Bansal stated. As per government instructions, an employee should not be retained beyond 55 years if his integrity is found doubtful, Justice Jagmohan Bansal stated.

“The object of compulsorily retirement of a Government servant is to weed out the dead wood to maintain efficiency and initiative in the service, as well as to dispense with the services of those whose integrity is doubtful to preserve purity in the administration,” the court said on March 6.