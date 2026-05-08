27 years after a truck hit a 7-year-old, Punjab and Haryana High Court hikes payout from Rs 70,000 to Rs 3.5 lakh

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has enhanced the compensation awarded to a petitioner who was only seven years old at the time of a road accident in 1997, observing that it cannot be ignored that the claimant has suffered permanent disability at a tender age.

Justice Deepak Gupta was dealing with a plea of a claimant challenging the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal (MACT) order that initially awarded Rs 70,000 based on a finding of 15 per cent permanent disability, which was enhanced to Rs 3.50 lakh.

“It cannot be ignored that the claimant has suffered permanent disability at a tender age, which will not only affect his earning capacity but also deprive him of the normal enjoyment of life,” the court said on May 4.