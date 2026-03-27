‘Man in shock can’t collect bills’: Punjab and Haryana High Court triples injured cop’s payout to Rs 14 lakh

The claimant remained hospitalised for 22 days, and was bedridden for months due to the accident and suffered loss of income, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has nearly tripled the compensation for a Haryana Police constable injured in a 2006 road accident, from Rs 4.75 lakh to Rs 14.05 lakh, holding that a person in shock cannot be expected to be “vigilant” about collecting medical bills.

Justice Harkesh Manuja observed that the claimant, Laxman Singh, a 31-year-old constable in the Haryana Police, suffered injuries in a motor accident in September 2006.

Justice Harkesh Manuja was hearing appeals filed by the claimant and Oriental Insurance Company Limited. Justice Harkesh Manuja was hearing appeals filed by the claimant and Oriental Insurance Company Limited.

“Due to shock and mental agony on account of the accident, a person cannot be presumed to be vigilant enough to collect all the bills for claim/reimbursement purposes,” the high court said in its March 24 order.