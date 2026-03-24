‘Can’t ignore magnitude’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies bail to bank official in Rs 3 crore ‘digital arrest’ scam

The prosecution’s concern that the accused may abscond or indulge in similar activities if released on bail, is not unfounded, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stated. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Dismissing the bail plea of a bank employee allegedly involved in a sophisticated cyber fraud racket that duped a retired principal of over Rs 3 crore through a “digital arrest” scam, the Punjab and Haryana High Court expressed concern over how the innocent public is being deprived of their hard-earned money.

Justice Manisha Batra was dealing with a plea of the accused bank official, who was allegedly involved in a cyber fraud operation by way of providing his bank account details and cheque book to the co-accused in the case for the purpose of transferring money received through fraudulent online transactions.