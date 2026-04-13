Why Punjab and Haryana High Court granted bail to man accused of hoisting Khalistani flag in Moga

While acknowledging the grave nature of the allegations, the Punjab and Haryana High Court relied on settled principles laid down by the Supreme Court regarding prolonged incarceration and the right to personal liberty. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Balancing national security concerns and the right to personal liberty, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted bail to a man accused of hoisting a Khalistani flag and desecrating the Indian national flag in 2020, allegedly as part of a broader conspiracy by the banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

The court granted bail to a man booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, accused of hoisting a Khalistani flag atop a government building in Moga.

A bench of Justices Anoop Chitkara and Sukhvinder Kaur was hearing an appeal against the denial of regular bail to Akasdeep Singh alias Munna by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Mohali.