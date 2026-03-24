‘No one above Constitution’: Punjab and Haryana High Court junks ‘immunity’ 25 years after Army truck killed toddler

The court remanded the case to the tribunal to decide the issue of negligence afresh and determine the quantum of compensation payable to the claimants. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Reviving a 25-year-old case involving the death of a three-year-old boy in an accident with an Army vehicle, the Punjab and Haryana High Court recently observed that the rights of citizens cannot be sacrificed at the altar of the state.

Justice Virinder Aggarwal observed that the “sovereign will of the people” is the supreme law.

Justice Virinder Aggarwal said the state can’t be absolved of its tortious liability while taking the life of one of its citizens by the wrongful act of one of its officials. Justice Virinder Aggarwal said the state can’t be absolved of its tortious liability while taking the life of one of its citizens by the wrongful act of one of its officials.

“In the present constitutional framework, no individual organ of the state…can claim supremacy. The ultimate authority rests in the Constitution itself, which derives its legitimacy and power from the sovereign will of the people, as solemnly enshrined in the opening words of the Preamble: ‘We, the People of India’,” the high court said in its March 20 order.