Punjab and Haryana High Court cites ‘societal interests’, denies plea of law student accused of mocking Lord Hanuman

The material prima facie supports the allegations that the petitioner is impersonating as an advocate and cheating the public. (Image is generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: Emphasising that courts must strike a balance between safeguarding individual liberties and protecting broader social interests, the Punjab and Haryana High Court denied anticipatory bail to a law student accused of posting derogatory remarks about Lord Hanuman and hurting the religious sentiments.

Justice Sumeet Goel was hearing a law student’s plea seeking anticipatory bail based on the ground that the complaint against him for hurting Hindu religious sentiment was concocted and had no merit, denying association with the offence.

“While considering a plea for grant of anticipatory bail, the court has to equilibrate between safeguarding individual rights and protecting societal interests. The court ought to reckon with the magnitude and nature of the offence; the role attributed to the accused; the need for fair and free investigation as also the deeper and wide impact of such alleged iniquities on the society,” the order noted on March 16.