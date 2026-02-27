‘Preys on dreams of Indian youth’: Punjab and Haryana High Court denies relief to Karnal man over immigration fraud

The fraudulent inducement for illegal migration not only reflects criminal intent but also constitutes a serious affront to human dignity and national interest, said the Punjab and Haryana High Court. (Image generated using AI)

Calling immigration fraud a “growing menace” that preys on the desperation and dreams of young Indians, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has refused anticipatory bail to a man from Karnal accused of pocketing Rs 12 lakh on the false promise of sending a youth to Canada.

Justice Sumeet Goel was hearing anticipatory bail application of one Harpal Singh Dhaliwal and warned that rackets masquerading as visa consultancies often border on transnational human trafficking and cannot be treated with leniency at the pre-trial stage.

The court cannot overlook the broader public interest involved in cases of immigration fraud, especially when they border on transnational human trafficking, said the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

“Human trafficking under the garb of immigration consultancy is a growing menace which preys upon the desperation and dreams of unsuspecting citizens. The courts must remain vigilant and ensure that such rackets are not emboldened by leniency at the pretrial stage,” said the court on February 25.