‘Judicial anarchy’: Punjab and Haryana High Court slams accountant for ‘forum shopping’ tactic in Rs 11 lakh fraud case

It is evident that the petitioner deliberately evaded the process of law for over eight years, the Punjab and Haryana High Court noted. (Image generated using AI)

Punjab and Haryana High Court news: The Punjab and Haryana High Court has dismissed a second plea for anticipatory bail filed by an accountant accused of financial misappropriation, characterising the repetitive filing as a “stratagem of attrition” and “forum shopping.”

While hearing a plea of the accused, Justice Sumeet Goel said that a litigant who approaches the court for the same relief, without any material change in circumstances, engages in a stratagem of attrition that is less a pursuit of justice and more an exercise of testing the waters.

Justice Sumeet Goel condemned the accused’s hit-and-try methodology. (Image enhanced using AI) Justice Sumeet Goel condemned the accused’s hit-and-try methodology. (Image enhanced using AI)

“Such a practice constitutes a classic case of forum shopping, wherein the litigant treats the halls of justice as a laboratory for speculative litigation,” the court said on March 13.