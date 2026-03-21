How can an incident be attributed to Army officer on leave? Punjab and Haryana High Court sets aside adverse remarks

Punjab and Haryana High Court set aside adverse remarks recorded in the Annual Confidential Report against the retired Army officer. (Image generated using AI)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently set aside adverse remarks recorded in the Annual Confidential Report against an Army officer, observing that the incident forming the basis of the remarks could not be attributed to him as he was on leave at the relevant time.

A bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Vikas Suri allowed a writ petition filed by the retired army officer, challenging a 2014 tribunal order that had upheld adverse entries in his ACR.

A bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Vikas Suri allowed a writ petition filed by the retired army officer. A bench of Justices Harsimran Singh Sethi and Vikas Suri allowed a writ petition filed by the retired army officer.

“Once, an Officer is availing annual leave, how can any incident which occurred during the said period, during which he was on leave, can be attributed to such officer so as to record adverse remarks merely because said officer happens to be Commanding Officer of the Unit,” the court noted.