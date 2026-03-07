Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits stepmother in teen’s death, says ‘go and die’ remark not abetment

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has acquitted a woman previously convicted for abetting the suicide of her teenage stepdaughter.
Allowing the woman’s appeal, Justice Rupinderjit Chahal set aside her conviction in the 2003 case, holding that the prosecution failed to establish either that the girl’s death was a suicide or that the stepmother instigated it. The girl belonged to a village in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district.
After her mother’s death, the girl had been brought up by maternal relatives in Rajasthan before moving to live with her father and stepmother.
According to the prosecution, the teenager telephoned her maternal relatives on July 6, 2003, expressing distress and alleging immoral advances by her father. She reportedly said she feared for her life. The following day, when her maternal uncle reached the village, he learnt that the girl had died and that her body had already been cremated without informing them or the police.
The maternal uncle filed a complaint on July 12, 2003, leading to registration of an FIR under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 354 (outraging modesty), and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence) read with Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.
In October 2004, the trial court convicted both the father and the stepmother. The father was sentenced to seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for abetment of suicide and one year for outraging modesty, while the stepmother was awarded seven years’ rigorous imprisonment for abetment.
During the pendency of the appeal, the father died in August 2022, and the proceedings against him abated. The appeal continued only with respect to the stepmother, who was represented by Advocate Nikhil Ghai.
The high court pointed to multiple gaps in the prosecution’s case.
No post-mortem examination was conducted on the body, despite the allegation that the girl had consumed poison. Ashes and partially burnt bones recovered from the cremation ground were later sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory, but the report did not detect any poison.
The complainant himself admitted during cross-examination that he did not know the exact cause of his niece’s death and suggested that it could have been due to poison consumption or even murder.
The court emphasised that a conviction under Section 306 of the IPC requires the prosecution to first establish beyond a reasonable doubt that the deceased died by suicide. In the absence of medical or scientific evidence, suicide could not be presumed merely on suspicion.
Even if suicide were assumed for the sake of argument, the court held that the ingredients of abetment under Section 107 of the IPC were not made out against the stepmother.
The only allegation against her was that when the teenager complained about her father’s conduct, the stepmother allegedly said that if she felt ashamed, she could ‘go and die’.
The court held that such a statement, even if accepted, amounted at best to a stray remark and did not demonstrate the intention, sustained harassment, or direct nexus required to establish abetment of suicide.
Justice Chahal also noted that there was no independent witness to corroborate the alleged remark and nothing to show that the stepmother deliberately intended to drive the girl to take her life.
The judgment referred to the Supreme Court ruling in ‘Sanju @ Sanjay Singh v. State of Madhya Pradesh’ (2002), where words like “go and die” spoken during a quarrel were held insufficient to constitute abetment of suicide without proof of intention and a direct link to the act.
Delay in lodging FIR
The high court also noted an unexplained six-day delay in lodging the FIR, which raised doubts about possible embellishment of the allegations.
Defence witnesses stated that the father had informed the girl’s maternal relatives by phone on the evening of her death and again the following morning, and that they had permitted the cremation. This contradicted the prosecution’s claim that the death had been concealed.
The court concluded that the trial court’s findings were based on moral suspicion rather than legally admissible proof.
Holding that the prosecution had failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, the Punjab and Haryana High Court extended the benefit of doubt to the stepmother and set aside her conviction and sentence.
