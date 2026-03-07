Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits stepmother in teen’s death, says ‘go and die’ remark not abetment

The Punjab and Haryana High Court concluded that the trial court’s findings were based on moral suspicion rather than legally admissible proof.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has acquitted a woman previously convicted for abetting the suicide of her teenage stepdaughter.

Allowing the woman’s appeal, Justice Rupinderjit Chahal set aside her conviction in the 2003 case, holding that the prosecution failed to establish either that the girl’s death was a suicide or that the stepmother instigated it. The girl belonged to a village in Haryana’s Mahendragarh district.

After her mother’s death, the girl had been brought up by maternal relatives in Rajasthan before moving to live with her father and stepmother.

According to the prosecution, the teenager telephoned her maternal relatives on July 6, 2003, expressing distress and alleging immoral advances by her father. She reportedly said she feared for her life. The following day, when her maternal uncle reached the village, he learnt that the girl had died and that her body had already been cremated without informing them or the police.