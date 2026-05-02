‘Continued proceedings would be unjust’: Punjab and Haryana High Court acquits man in NI Act case 7 years after conviction

The Punjab and Haryana High Court last month acquitted a man who was previously convicted in a Negotiable Instruments Act (cheque bounce) case but entered a compromise with the complainant seven years after his conviction.

Dismissing the conviction, the court stated that “continued proceedings would be non-productive and unjust in the given circumstances.”

The high court was hearing a petition filed by one Binod Kumar Yadav, who sought to set aside the order of conviction passed in May 2018, whereby he was ordered imprisonment for one year and asked to pay compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the complainant. Yadav’s appeal against conviction was earlier dismissed by the Additional Sessions Judge, Hisar, in August 2025.