Punjab and Haryana High Court hikes payout for man whose Army dreams were crushed in a Tractor crash

The Punjab and Haryana High Court recently enhanced compensation awarded to a road accident victim from Rs 70,000 to Rs 3.42 lakh. It noted that the claimant’s permanent disability deprived him of the opportunity to pursue a career in the armed forces or police.

Justice Yashvir Singh Rathor held the claimant entitled to enhanced compensation of Rs 2.72 lakh over and above the compensation awarded by tribunal.

“He was a student and would have joined Indian Army, Navy or Police but due to permanent disability, he cannot join the Army or the Police. As such, the claimant was 20 years of age and a student and he will have to remain with this disability throughout his life and it will certainly diminish his earning capabilities and the avocation or profession he will pursue,” the court noted.