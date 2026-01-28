Punjab and Haryana HC stops Haryana from axing 12,000 trees in Rohtak’s ‘green lungs’

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry questioned Haryana's move to carve out a commercial sector in land that has naturally developed into a dense forest over the past two decades.

Manraj Grewal Sharma

Chandigarh, January 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday restrained Haryana authorities from cutting any further trees in a 38-acre green patch in the heart of Rohtak, described as the city’s “green lungs”, while examining a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging its proposed commercial exploitation.

While hearing the PIL, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry questioned the state’s move to carve out a commercial sector in land that has naturally developed into a dense forest over the past two decades.

Appearing for the petitioner, the counsel submitted that the land, acquired in 2002 for Sector 6, had remained unused and had since become a naturally grown forest with more than 12,000 fully grown trees. The area, located in the National Capital Region (NCR), exceeded five hectares and therefore squarely fell within the definition of “forest” under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, as well as Haryana’s own notification issued on August 18, 2025.

He told the court that tree cutting had already begun without mandatory clearance from the Central Government, in violation of Section 2 of the Forest Conservation Act. Photographs placed on record showed felling activity since January 19, 2026.

Referring to Supreme Court rulings in the T N Godavarman and A K Sharma cases, counsel argued that forest land could not be diverted for commercial purposes and that even a single tree could not be cut without Central approval. He said the proposed project amounted to a breach of public trust and an infringement of citizens’ fundamental right to a clean environment under Article 21.

‘Why didn’t petitioner approach NGT?’

The bench repeatedly questioned why the petitioner had not approached the National Green Tribunal, noting that a challenge to Haryana’s August 2025 notification defining forest area was already pending before the NGT. The petitioner’s counsel responded that the present case concerned ongoing illegal action on the ground and raised constitutional issues beyond the scope of the tribunal.

“These are full-grown trees, around 30 years old. Why are you cutting these trees? You don’t want your children or grandchildren to survive?” the Chief Justice observed during the hearing, expressing concern over the loss of a major green cover in the centre of the city.

While reserving the question of jurisdiction, the bench directed the Haryana Government and the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran to file details of permissions, if any, obtained for tree felling. The court also restrained the respondents from carrying out any further cutting of trees in the area until the next date of hearing.

The matter will now be taken up after the counsel for the petitioner assists the court on whether such cases should be entertained under Article 226 or be relegated to the NGT.

 

Manraj Grewal Sharma is a senior journalist and the Resident Editor of The Indian Express in Chandigarh

 

