Punjab and Haryana HC stops Haryana from axing 12,000 trees in Rohtak’s ‘green lungs’

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry, the court questioned the state’s move to carve out a commercial sector in land that has naturally developed into a dense forest over the past two decades.(File photo)

Manraj Grewal Sharma

Chandigarh, January 28

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday restrained Haryana authorities from cutting any further trees in a 38-acre green patch in the heart of Rohtak, described as the city’s “green lungs”, while examining a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging its proposed commercial exploitation.

While hearing the PIL, a Division Bench of Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry questioned the state’s move to carve out a commercial sector in land that has naturally developed into a dense forest over the past two decades.

Appearing for the petitioner, the counsel submitted that the land, acquired in 2002 for Sector 6, had remained unused and had since become a naturally grown forest with more than 12,000 fully grown trees. The area, located in the National Capital Region (NCR), exceeded five hectares and therefore squarely fell within the definition of “forest” under the Forest Conservation Act, 1980, as well as Haryana’s own notification issued on August 18, 2025.