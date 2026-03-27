Punjab and Haryana HC issues notice to SBI over legal head appointment

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to the State Bank of India and a retired officer on a petition challenging his post-retirement appointment as head (legal) of the bank.

Justice Jagmohan Bansal passed the order on Wednesday in a petition titled ‘Raj Kumar Sharma vs Union of India and others’.

The petition, filed by Raj Kumar Sharma, questions the contractual appointment of the retired officer, contending that the post is a public office under Article 12 of the Constitution and must be filled through a regular selection process.

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate Harsh Chopra argued that the appointment violated Ministry of Finance guidelines and principles of fairness in public employment. Additional Solicitor General Satya Pal Jain, appearing via video conferencing along with Central Government Counsel Karanvir Singh Kathuria, represented the Union of India.