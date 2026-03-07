Punjab and Haryana HC hears plea citing 74 lakh drug users, seeks responses from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh

The accused advocate, around 70 years old and practising at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, has been in custody since August 14, 2025. (Express Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court Friday issued notices to the governments of Punjab and Haryana, the Chandigarh UT administration, and its own registry on a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting alleged non-implementation of key preventive and accountability provisions under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, to tackle the rampant drug problem in Punjab.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Sheel Nagu and Justice Sanjiv Berry heard the PIL filed by petitioner Kanwar Pahul Singh, who appeared in person.

Singh’s petition, supported by a voluminous compilation of news clippings detailing ongoing anti-drug campaigns like ‘Yudh Nashya Virudh’ and ‘Operation Prahar’ since March 2025, as well as numerous reports of police involvement in drug rackets, extortion, corruption, and failures in enforcement, argued that despite high-profile operations, raids, arrests and seizures, the drug scourge persists due to lax implementation of statutory safeguards.