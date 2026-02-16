Punjab and Haryana HC grants relief to Bajwa in ‘band bajana remark’ case

The court has also directed the state government to respond to Bajwa’s petition challenging the commission’s action.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 16, 2026 08:35 PM IST
The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes took suo motu notice of media reports on February 11, issuing a summons for Bajwa to appear and explain his statements.The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes took suo motu notice of media reports on February 11, issuing a summons for Bajwa to appear and explain his statements. (File Photo)
The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted interim relief to Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa by staying a summons issued by the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes. The court has also directed the state government to respond to Bajwa’s petition challenging the commission’s action.

The case originates from remarks made by Bajwa, leader of opposition in Punjab assembly,, during a public rally in Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, on February 7. Addressing alleged irregularities in a government department headed by Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, Bajwa used Punjabi idioms involving “band bajana” (literally meaning to play musical instruments in a band, but idiomatically implying ruin or exposure). He vowed to hold the minister accountable for alleged mismanagement.

Opponents from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), interpreted the comments as derogatory and caste-insensitive, noting that professions like band-playing are traditionally associated with certain Scheduled Caste communities in Punjab. AAP leaders organized statewide protests, including demonstrations with live band performances outside Bajwa’s residence, demanding a public apology and accusing him of insulting Dalit dignity and hardworking professionals.

The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes took suo motu notice of media reports on February 11, issuing a summons for Bajwa to appear and explain his statements. The commission’s chairperson alleged attempts to serve the notice at Bajwa’s residences were initially refused, prompting further criticism of an “anti-Dalit mindset” within Congress ranks.

Bajwa’s legal team challenged the summons in the High Court, arguing that the remarks were made in a purely political context without any intent to target a specific caste. They described the commission’s action as arbitrary and lacking sufficient basis. On the other side, Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO defended honest labor, stating that earning a livelihood through band music is no crime.

Congress maintains the controversy is being exaggerated for political gain.

 

