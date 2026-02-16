Punjab and Haryana HC grants relief to Bajwa in ‘band bajana remark’ case

The Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes took suo motu notice of media reports on February 11, issuing a summons for Bajwa to appear and explain his statements. (File Photo)

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted interim relief to Punjab Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa by staying a summons issued by the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes. The court has also directed the state government to respond to Bajwa’s petition challenging the commission’s action.

The case originates from remarks made by Bajwa, leader of opposition in Punjab assembly,, during a public rally in Jandiala Guru, Amritsar, on February 7. Addressing alleged irregularities in a government department headed by Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, Bajwa used Punjabi idioms involving “band bajana” (literally meaning to play musical instruments in a band, but idiomatically implying ruin or exposure). He vowed to hold the minister accountable for alleged mismanagement.