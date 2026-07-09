Pune court cancels Mundhwa land sale deed involving Parth Pawar’s firm

A Pune civil court has ordered the cancellation of a sale deed regarding a Mundhwa land deal involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil are partners.
Joint Civil Judge S P Kesatikar–Nalage passed the order on July 3, Amadea Enterprises’ lawyer Bhalchandra Nikate confirmed. The judge declared the sale deed “void ab initio, inoperative since the beginning and of no legal effect”.
The land parcel in Mundhwa, which was earlier a mahar watan—a hereditary land grant—had been in the government’s possession and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India when its sale deed was executed in May this year with Amadea Enterprises. The sale deed was allegedly executed without the government’s mandatory approval at a significantly lower price and with a stamp duty waiver.
The Pune district administration had sought the sale deed’s cancellation.
The Khadak police in the city are investigating financial transactions related to the alleged Mundhwa land scam following public outrage and legal findings. An FIR was registered last year over the alleged irregularities in the land deal.
Sheetal Tejwani, who was arrested last December in the case, had allegedly sold 40 acres of Mundhwa land to Amadea Enterprises as a power-of-attorney holder for 272 watandars, according to the police.
The police’s Economic Offences Wing filed a 1,886-page chargesheet against Tejwani in January this year and an 180-page chargesheet against co-accused Digvijay Patil in May.
The civil court directed the sub-registrar of assurances, Haveli 4, Pune, to make suitable entries in the registration record and Index II to reflect the sale deed’s cancellation. Its order stated that after the cancellation of the aforesaid documents, Amadea Enterprises is “not entitled to claim any rights, title and interest in the suit property”.