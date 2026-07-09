Pune court cancels Mundhwa land sale deed involving Parth Pawar’s firm

A Pune civil court has ordered the cancellation of a sale deed regarding a Mundhwa land deal involving Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar’s son and Rajya Sabha MP Parth Pawar and Digvijay Patil are partners.

Joint Civil Judge S P Kesatikar–Nalage passed the order on July 3, Amadea Enterprises’ lawyer Bhalchandra Nikate confirmed. The judge declared the sale deed “void ab initio, inoperative since the beginning and of no legal effect”.

The land parcel in Mundhwa, which was earlier a mahar watan—a hereditary land grant—had been in the government’s possession and was leased to the Botanical Survey of India when its sale deed was executed in May this year with Amadea Enterprises. The sale deed was allegedly executed without the government’s mandatory approval at a significantly lower price and with a stamp duty waiver.