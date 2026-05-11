Ajay Misar appointed special public prosecutor in minor’s rape, murder case

Ajay Misar will now appear as SPP in the minor's rape and murder case that had sparked a massive outrage. (Special arrangement photo/ Image enhanced using ChatGPT)

Senior lawyer Ajay Misar has been appointed as a special public prosecutor (SPP) in the case of the murder and rape of a three-year-old girl allegedly committed by a 65-year-old man at a village in Pune district.

In addition, advocate Suresh Gaikwad has been appointed as an assistant to the SPP in this case. A notification in this regard was issued by the state government’s law and judiciary department on May 7.

Native to Nashik, advocate Misar is the district government pleader (DGP) since 2016. He is also the SPP in the sensational Swargate bus rape case of February 25, 2025, in Pune city. Misar has handled several serious cases including those related to terrorism in the past.