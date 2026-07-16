Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune court extends judicial custody of Siya, Chetan by 14 days

A court in Pune on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary by 14 days in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.
Meanwhile, ruling on an application filed by Chetan’s defence lawyer, the court directed that the CCTV footage from the Pune Rural Superintendent of Police’s office for June 23 — the day Chetan and Siya were arrested — be preserved and produced before it.
What initially appeared to be a tragic accident at Lohagad Fort has, according to the probe by Pune Rural police, unravelled into a meticulously planned murder. Investigators allege that 26-year-old Ketan was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad fort on June 18 as part of a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by his fiancée Siya (20) and Chetan (22). Police said Siya and Ketan got engaged on February 19 and were to marry later this year. However, investigators claim Siya had been in a relationship with Chetan since October last year and was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage.
After spending 10 days in police custody, both accused were remanded to 14 days of judicial custody on July 3. On Thursday, Siya and Chetan were produced before the court through video-conferencing from prison and their judicial custody was extended by 14 days.
Radhikesh Uttarwar, the lawyer representing Chetan said, “We had submitted to the court that Chetan’s timing of arrest as shown by the police is 4.30 pm on June 23. But in reality, he was brought to the office of Pune Rural SP around 12.15 am on June 23. The FIR registration timing is 12 pm, June 23. Which means he was arrested around 12 hours prior to the registration of FIR. So we had filed two applications. One was to declare Chetan’s detention as illegal. But the court has rejected that application.”
Uttarwar added, “The second application sought 24 hours of CCTV footage from the entry, exit, and lobby areas of the Pune Rural Superintendent of Police’s office in Pashan, covering the period from the intervening midnight of June 22 and 23 until the following midnight. The court has partially allowed the application and has directed the police to preserve this footage and produce it in 15 days.”