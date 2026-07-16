Ketan Agarwal murder case: Pune court extends judicial custody of Siya, Chetan by 14 days

A court in Pune on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Siya Goyal and Chetan Chaudhary by 14 days in the Ketan Agarwal murder case.

Meanwhile, ruling on an application filed by Chetan’s defence lawyer, the court directed that the CCTV footage from the Pune Rural Superintendent of Police’s office for June 23 — the day Chetan and Siya were arrested — be preserved and produced before it.

What initially appeared to be a tragic accident at Lohagad Fort has, according to the probe by Pune Rural police, unravelled into a meticulously planned murder. Investigators allege that 26-year-old Ketan was pushed off a cliff at Lohagad fort on June 18 as part of a conspiracy allegedly orchestrated by his fiancée Siya (20) and Chetan (22). Police said Siya and Ketan got engaged on February 19 and were to marry later this year. However, investigators claim Siya had been in a relationship with Chetan since October last year and was unwilling to go ahead with the marriage.