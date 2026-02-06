NBW against Eknath Khadse for non appearance in court for Friday

A special court issued a non-bailable warrant against NCP (SP) leader Eknath Khadse and wife Mandakini for not being present before the court on Friday, in separate cases filed by the state Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over alleged irregularities in a 2016 Pune land deal. The warrant will be cancelled when they appear before the court.

The court said that the exemption application filed on behalf of the two was vague and did not specify what was the personal difficulty due to which they could not remain present in court.

“The reason is not supported by any documentary evidence. The accused has all the knowledge that today’s case is fixed for framing of charge. As per the ratio led down by the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the charge MP/MLA cases should be framed expeditiously. But the accused, without any reason, remains absent. Hence, application is rejected,” special judge Mahesh K Jadhav said, rejecting their exemption plea.