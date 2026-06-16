Accused who raped, murdered 3-year-old sexually assaulted minor’s body after killing her, Pune court told

During a hearing into the case of a three-year-old girl’s rape and murder, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ajay Misar submitted before a court on Tuesday that the 65-year-old accused man did not stop after raping and killing the minor and went on to sexually assault the body.
An “in-camera” trial against the accused is underway before a special court in Pune.
On Tuesday, Misar and assistant lawyer Prathamesh Shingane also examined a cyber expert witness regarding CCTV footage.
According to police, on the afternoon of May 1, the accused lured the girl from a spot near a temple in the village and took her to a cowshed located nearby, saying he would give her “shev” (a popular snack) and show her a calf. However, here he allegedly raped the girl, gagged her with a cloth and then killed her with his hands. He then tried to destroy the evidence of his crime by allegedly dumping her body in the cowshed.
While making the submission, Misar relied on medical evidence in this case and read out details stated in the victim’s postmortem report.
On May 16, the police filed a chargesheet of around 1,100 pages against the accused, as per Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 137 (2) [kidnapping], 103 [murder[, 64 [rape], 65 (2) [rape of a girl under 12 years] 74 [assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty], 140 (1) [kidnapping or abducting to murder] and sections 4, 6, 8, 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, which deal with sexual assault and sexual harassment.
Subsequently, the charges were framed against the accused on May 28. The prosecution has submitted a list of 82 witnesses to the court.
So far the prosecution has examined 54 witnesses.
Those examined earlier include family members of the victim girl, a local search team, panchas, medical officers of Sassoon Hospital and child witnesses who had seen the accused with the victim before her death.