Accused who raped, murdered 3-year-old sexually assaulted minor’s body after killing her, Pune court told

During a hearing into the case of a three-year-old girl’s rape and murder, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ajay Misar submitted before a court on Tuesday that the 65-year-old accused man did not stop after raping and killing the minor and went on to sexually assault the body.

An “in-camera” trial against the accused is underway before a special court in Pune.

On Tuesday, Misar and assistant lawyer Prathamesh Shingane also examined a cyber expert witness regarding CCTV footage.

According to police, on the afternoon of May 1, the accused lured the girl from a spot near a temple in the village and took her to a cowshed located nearby, saying he would give her “shev” (a popular snack) and show her a calf. However, here he allegedly raped the girl, gagged her with a cloth and then killed her with his hands. He then tried to destroy the evidence of his crime by allegedly dumping her body in the cowshed.