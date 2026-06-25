Pune court convicts 65-year-old in 3-year-old girl’s rape-murder case

A special court in Pune on Thursday convicted a 65-year-old man on charges of raping and murdering a three-year-old girl in May. The sentence will be pronounced on June 29.

The victim’s father told Special Judge S R Salunkhe to set an example by sentencing the accused to death. Citing 12 different Supreme Court judgments, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Ajay Misar also sought capital punishment for the accused, saying he had committed a heinous crime.

CCTV clips showing the accused with the victim, DNA reports, and the statement of the witness who last saw the victim with the man provided crucial evidence against the accused.

The incident occurred on May 1. The girl was at her grandmother’s house in a village in Pune district. According to the police, the accused lured her from a spot near a temple in the village and took her to a cowshed, saying he would give her a snack and show her a calf.

According to the prosecution, he allegedly raped the girl, gagged her with a cloth, and then killed her by assaulting her with his hands. The prosecution also claimed that after killing her, the accused sexually assaulted her body. He allegedly tried to destroy the evidence by dumping the body in the cowshed.

When the girl failed to return home, her family and villagers started searching for her. Her body was found in the cowshed, and the accused was caught. Subsequently, he was arrested.

On May 16, the police filed a massive chargesheet against the accused on charges of rape, murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, etc. Charges were framed against the accused on May 28. The prosecution examined 55 witnesses, including the victim’s family members, members of a local search team, medical officers of Sassoon Hospital, and witnesses who had seen the accused with the victim before her death.

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Cold-blooded murder: Special Public Prosecutor

Citing the accused’s history—he had been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a woman in 1998 and molest his niece in 2015—Misar argued he was beyond reformation and deserved the death penalty. He added that the accused had committed cold-blooded murder.

Defence lawyer Himmatrao Suryawanshi, provided by Legal Aid, said the accused was acquitted in previous cases, cited his age, and added that there was reasonable doubt about the brutality of the crime he allegedly committed. The present offence cannot be termed as a rarest of rare case and life imprisonment is the appropriate punishment, he submitted.

Advocate Vipul Dushing, representing the victim’s family, argued that the inhuman act committed by the accused takes away his right to stay in society. Dushing also pointed out that the accused had a wife, seven daughters and a son, but none of them came to his aid because of his criminal history. He also submitted that the accused had been expelled from his village.

Investigating officer, Police Inspector Vijaymala Pawar, and Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, Sandeep Singh Gill, were present in court.